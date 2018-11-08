Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 11-8-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A stationary front remains over the area through Friday. A cold front will push through late Friday allowing high pressure to build in for the weekend. Low pressure will move over the area Monday with a good chance for rain and possible storms. Today will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for scattered showers, highs 68-78, warmest south of the Altamaha River. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, lows 62-68. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms especially late afternoon and evening. There is a marginal chance for storms to become strong to severe. Highs 73-80. Saturday starts out cloudy with any rain chances over by daybreak. Skies become partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Mostly clear and cooler Saturday night with lows in the mid 40s. Sunday starts out mostly sunny but clouds increase all day, highs in the mid 60s. Monday will be cloudy and wet with showers and storms expected, highs near 70. Showers through Tuesday afternoon then the coldest air so far this season builds in Wednesday. Tropics remain all quiet.