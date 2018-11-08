Delivery of aid to Syria's Rukban camp completed

This photo released by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, shows a convoy of vehicles of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent driving in the Syrian desert heading to Rukban camp between the Jordan and Syria borders, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. U.N. officials and volunteers from the Syrian Arab Red Crescent offered vaccinations for children Sunday and distributed much needed aid, the first such assistance since January to reach thousands of people in a remote camp for the displaced on Syria's border with Jordan. Residents say it is the first time they see international humanitarians roaming their desolate camp, where nearly 50,000 have been stranded in a political void. (Syrian Arab Red Crescent via AP)