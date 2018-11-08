Driver charged in death of actress' toddler kills herself

FILE - In this March 8, 2018 file photo, people gather at a sidewalk memorial for two children who were killed the previous week when they were struck by a car driven by a woman who likely had a seizure behind the wheel, in the Park Slope neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. Authorities say the woman who lost control of her car and fatally struck the child of a Tony Award-winning Broadway actress and another toddler in a Brooklyn crosswalk has died of an apparent suicide. Dorothy Bruns was found dead in her home in Staten Island borough of New York on Tuesday, Nov. 6. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (Mark Lennihan)