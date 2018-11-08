Evans County BOE thankful voters passing ESPLOST

EVANS COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - There were a few special elections on the ballot in the City of Claxton on Tuesday.
One of those was for a special one cent sales tax for education. The Educational Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, known as ESPLOST, passed on Tuesday.
Sixty-six percent of voters voted yes on the special sales tax. This vote will not change the current amount of sales tax people have to pay in Evans County. It will only extend the current sales tax for five years.
Since the last SPLOST was extended five years ago, a new middle school and a athletic complex, known as Tiger Town, has been built in Evans County. School buses, new technology and new security updates have all been purchased with SPLOST money.
Now that special sales tax has been passed again, new projects are already in the works.
The Evans County School Superintendent says they are in need of a new high school. He says they already have the location and they are trying to get things moving as fast as they can.
“We are in the process now. We’ve done about 15 site visits collecting data. We are working with our architect to look at design and function. We have gotten estimates from the state from our architect and that will be the primary purpose we will use SPLOST funds for,” said Dr. Martin “Marty” Waters, the Superintendent of the Evans County School System.
Waters says they are also going to use the money to expand cafeteria serving lines and finish renovations at Claxton Elementary School. They are also looking into some athletic needs.
