Good News: A.B. Williams Elementary honors late principal

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Young students never need a reason to read, but they had a good one at a local school on Thursday.
Students at A.B. Williams Elementary honored the memory of their late principal by doing what Andrea B. Williams loved most. When they hit the books, the books hit back, touching hearts all across the campus.
“Mrs. Williams, she pushed reading every day.”
Students and faculty honored their former principal on the first anniversary of her passing with a Read-A-Thon, embracing the form of learning that she believed was the foundation of all education.
“One of her requirements was she expected students and staff members to walk around the school with books in their hands - not just for show - actually reading them, walking around the school and reading books and enjoying literature together and having conversations; students and staff having conversations about the books they are reading,” said Nathaniel Ball, A.B. Williams Elementary, Media Specialist.
Williams helped design the school named for her, which was formerly Spencer Elementary where she was principal for 10 years. She worked in the Savannah-Chatham Public School System for 34 years. Thursday was a reflection of the first year without her - but also the culture she built at the school.
“It’s a really positive atmosphere. It’s a literate atmosphere. Our school is a part of that literacy push. We have a Quiz Bowl team, which is a reading team that we push every year and they always do very well on the district level. We win 1st or 2nd place almost every year."
That is the real tribute to Andrea Williams - the love of reading that is apparent at her school every day, and on Read-A-Thon day.
“We love and we honor our principal and we look forward to having this special day in honor of her and what she did.”
