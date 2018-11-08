Savannah Fire warning residents after 2 separate fires caused by burning incense

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Fire has a warning for those who like to burn incense.
Investigators discovered two recent fires were caused from burning incense.
Some people burn incense because of the reported health benefits that come from it - like reducing anxiety and enhancing concentration.
The two fires happened within different units of the same apartment building on Thackery Place in Midtown Savannah.
Savannah Fire says last month, a fire started when incense embers dropped onto a mop. The person was asleep at the time but had a working smoke detector which alerted the individual of the fire.
A few days later, Savannah Fire says they were called to the same address for another fire. This blaze happened inside a downstairs unit. The person living upstairs actually noticed smoke coming from the floor and called firefighters.
Investigators later determined the fire was caused from the downstairs resident also burning incense. Seven people were displaced due to the second fire.
Investigators say you need to be careful if you plan to burn incense and remember to have a working smoke detector. Savannah Fire will check residential smoke detectors for free upon request. Citizens can call the department to schedule an appointment.
