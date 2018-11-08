Savannah Weekend: Your guide to the 2018 Savannah Food and Wine Festival

Taste of Savannah: This marquee event is held at the historic Georgia State Railroad Museum. As you take in a piece of history, explore the grounds and indulge in wine, artisanal food, beer and spirits from hundreds of our purveyors. Your ticket will get you unlimited beverage tastings in your souvenir leaded crystal wine glass, demos and tastings sessions with extraordinary kitchen secrets, chef stories and more. Savannah’s best restaurants and chefs will be participating with culinary delights served from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Food is available for purchase using Festival Food Tokens.