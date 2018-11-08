Savannah Weekend: Your guide to the 2018 Savannah Food and Wine Festival

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Incredible food, amazing wine and everything in between! The 6th annual Savannah Food and Wine Festival is well underway with a weekend full of events ahead.
"This is the Savannah Food and Wine Festival which is Savannah’s biggest culinary week of the year. Not only for local chefs but chefs that are visiting. Wine makers in town. distillers in town. Wine, beer, spirits. Lot’s going on. We’ve created some new things this year. The East & West Barbecue. Everybody wanted more barbecue so we’ve got another event on Sunday. We created a sparkling garden with a champagne fountain for Saturday. More of a party,” Festival co-founder Jan Gourley said.
The festival offers several masterclasses with chefs from across the region, including Andrew Wilson, the executive chef at Perry Lane Hotel.
"We're sponsoring the Big Green Egg Grill class. Grilling on the roof! How cool is that? Then on Saturday we are really diving in to do the Savannah Food and Wine Festival. We're preparing a number of dishes for people to taste it's going to be a blast,” Wilson said.
The main event of the festival is Saturday’s Taste of Savannah at the Georgia State Railroad Museum.
"Taste of Savannah is where you can get a tasting of all the 500 varietals of beverages that we have. We've got 20 plus of Savannah's best restaurants. We have talent in town you can meet a chef meet a winemaker. It's one big party,” Gourley said.
One of the dozens of winemakers in town this weekend is Suzanne Phifer Pavitt. Her wines will be featured at Thursday’s Grand Reserve Tasting.
"I came the first year just to try it out and I've been coming back because there's something for everyone it is a week long adventure of food and wine all in one place,” Pavitt said.
"Six years ago, who knew it would be as big as it is. It grew really quickly because Savannah really loves this festival,” Gourley said.
Tickets are still available for the following events:
Secret Savannah Speakeasy: The ultimate prohibition celebration takes place at this event. Patrons step back to the 1920’s for an evening of swanky speakeasy eats and artisanal drinks with small-plate tastings and live music. The event takes place at our “secret” location inside the historic Georgia State Railroad Museum. Dress the part and sip your way through Savannah’s best hand-crafted cocktails while you dine and dance.
Friday - Riverboat Lunch Cruise, River Street Stroll, Q-Masters Chefs + Vets
Riverboat Lunch Cruise: The Riverboat Luncheon Cruise will offer its guests the opportunity to see the beauty of Savannah from the river. This is an event that everyone aboard the ship is guaranteed to enjoy and remember. Hosted by Virginia Willis, celebrity guest chef and cookbook author, the Luncheon Cruise will feature an interactive cooking demonstration on board as the riverboat cruises down the Savannah River. Virginia will be creating her "Mexican Chocolate Pudding with Bourbon Cream".
River Street Stroll: Join us for a front row seat to maritime views and hundreds of specialty curated libations with samplings of everything from hand-crafted cocktails to wines, spirits and craft beers from around the world. As the sun sets, sip with friends at the picturesque Rousakis Plaza.
Q-Masters Chefs + Vets: This special event brings together the country’s best award-winning chefs and Pitmasters, each with unique regional tastes of barbeque from southern sauce to dry rubs, combined with craft beers, spirits and other favorites. Presented by the Big Green Egg and benefiting local Savannah Veterans, Q-Masters, Chefs and Vets showcases live music (best of rock and blues) and gives guests a first-hand look at the art of grilling.
Saturday - Rise & Shine, Taste of Savannah, A Chef’s Collaborative
Rise & Shine: An outdoor event on Harbor Lawn at The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa. A great way to get the day started off right with a fantastic array of beverages including fresh squeezed juices, specialty coffees and teas, Champagne, a variety of vodka libations including Mimosas, Screw Drivers and Bloody Mary’s. Delicious buffet offerings will include chicken biscuits, waffles, burritos, crepes, pancakes, French toast, quiches and more! A special pop-up artisan market will feature some of Savannah’s favorite specialty items, from handmade soaps and jewelry, to gourmet treats – all made in Savannah!
Taste of Savannah: This marquee event is held at the historic Georgia State Railroad Museum. As you take in a piece of history, explore the grounds and indulge in wine, artisanal food, beer and spirits from hundreds of our purveyors. Your ticket will get you unlimited beverage tastings in your souvenir leaded crystal wine glass, demos and tastings sessions with extraordinary kitchen secrets, chef stories and more. Savannah’s best restaurants and chefs will be participating with culinary delights served from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Food is available for purchase using Festival Food Tokens.
A Chef’s Collaborative: Join exceptional Kimpton Chefs from across the southeast on Saturday, November 10th at PACCI Italian Kitchen + Bar for A Chefs Collaborative: Return to Southern Provisions! This five course dinner is a delicious opportunity to taste exceptional flavors steeped in tradition and thoughtfully curated ingredients.
Sunday - Jazz & Bubbles Brunch, East + West BBQ
Jazz & Bubbles Brunch: Join us for our Grand Finale, the Jazz + Bubbles Brunch has become an annual favorite of our patrons. Our jazzy champagne brunch redefines the all-day breakfast scene in Savannah, providing guests a unique and exclusive new way to dine. Experience innovative dishes that are boldly flavored with a bountiful brunch of classic breakfast favorites as well as chef-selected specialties, accompanied by free-flowing mimosas and jazz band.
East + West BBQ: A chance to literally pig-out at this smokin’ whole hog BBQ showcase, from two of the south’s most legendary Pitmasters, Pat Martin and Sam Jones. East + West BBQ is a collaboration – not a competition, with each Pitmaster preparing a whole hog their style along with a variety of their signature sides from Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint and Sam Jones Wood Fired, NC Whole Hog BBQ.
