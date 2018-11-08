Stretch of Highway 280 in Evans County dedicated to veterans

BELLVILLE, GA (WTOC) - Many cities are honoring veterans as we get closer to Veterans Day.
Bellville city and county leaders joined together to present a unique gift so that all veterans can be thanked for their service as they drive along Highway 280.
County commissioners along with the City of Bellville came up with the idea to name a portion of Highway 280 the Veterans Memorial Highway to honor the men and women who have served in our military.
“This was a collaboration with our commissioners and our mayor, city council, and we thought it would be a good way to recognize our veterans for the service they have done for our country'” said Evans County Commissioner Gary Bell.
The 2.4 miles of Highway 280 being dedicated runs from the Tattnall and Evans County line into the City of Hagan. Leaders say dedicating a road isn’t something that happens overnight. State representatives even helped make the project happen.
“It has to come through the legislature to do a road naming, and we are always delighted to approve these type of situations that honors veterans and people of this nature, and so Jack Hill should be applauded for doing this and I’m delighted to be here to help serve it,” said State Transportation Board member, Don Grantham.
Thursday, the Georgia Department of Transportation, members of the military, local officials, and many community members gathered to dedicate the Memorial Highway.
“We are going to do this to commemorate our veterans for their sacrifices for their honor and also for their belief in service above self,” said Pharris Johnson, Mayor of Bellville.
“The Georgia Department of Transportation is always happy to honor it’s veterans and the people who have served our country and gave us the freedom to have a vote like we had this past Tuesday,” Grantham said.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.