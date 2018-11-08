Veterans Career Fair, public job fairs being held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - There will be several opportunities to find work this week in Chatham County.
If you or someone you know is a veteran looking for a job, there will be an opportunity to find work on Thursday, Nov. 8 in Savannah.
The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with Hunter Army Airfield to host the 2018 Veterans Appreciation Day Career Fair. The event is open to the public and will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Savannah Career Center (5520 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA 31405).
Those looking to attend should have or create an EmployGeorgia account and resume in order to receive enhanced services and advance through the process of meeting with employees. Existing resumes can be uploaded. To create an account and resume, click here.
For more information, please contact Derek Jackson at 912-201-8393 or email derek.Jackson@gdol.ga.gov.
Separate from Thursday’s event, there will be two other job fair this week that are open to the public. Those events will be held as follows:
Westin Savannah Housekeeping/Job Fair: Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Westin (1 Resort Dr, Savannah, GA 31421). Not limited to housekeeping, but that is the focus. Also seeking Director of Front Office, F&B Managers and more.
JCB Saturday: JCB in Pooler is hosting a manufacturing job fair at its headquarters (2000 Bamford Blvd, Pooler, GA 31322) on Saturday, Nov. 10 from 8 a.m. to noon. The company is looking to fill more than 40 manufacturing positions and will be accepting applications and conducting interviews on Saturday. Those looking to attend need to bring a printed resume, state-issued ID, and proof of any vocational certifications they may have.
