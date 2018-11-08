Veterans Career Fair, public job fairs being held in Savannah

JCB Saturday: JCB in Pooler is hosting a manufacturing job fair at its headquarters (2000 Bamford Blvd, Pooler, GA 31322) on Saturday, Nov. 10 from 8 a.m. to noon. The company is looking to fill more than 40 manufacturing positions and will be accepting applications and conducting interviews on Saturday. Those looking to attend need to bring a printed resume, state-issued ID, and proof of any vocational certifications they may have.