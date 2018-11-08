WTOC Honors Our Veterans: Betty Robarts, WWII

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - This week, WTOC is honoring veterans across the region as we approach Veterans Day this Sunday.
The Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum depicts much of World War II. Betty Robarts brings it to life. She was a swimmer in college when she dropped out to join the Navy.
“You had Uncle Sam on all these posters saying 'Uncle Sam needs you,” Robarts said.
A friend began writing to an Air Force pilot. That pilot asked to her find a pen pal for his co-pilot, Ed Robarts.
“The eight of us that hung around together wrote him letters and he answered my letters and I answered his for a whole year,” Betty said.
They eventually got engaged and married. Betty’s service as a Navy WAVE had her helping keep a top secret machine that helped break the Nazis' Enigma codes.
“I never knew what they were for. We never asked any questions. In fact, they told us if we talked about them, we’d be shot at sunrise,” she said. “Little 20-year-old me didn’t want to be shot at sunrise."
Finally, in the 1990s, around the time the museum opened, Mrs. Betty and some of the other surviving WAVES learned what that machine was for and how they’d helped defeat the Nazis.
The Robarts began volunteering at the new museum, and finally shared about their service.
“He saw people that had been involved in what he was doing, and he just opened up,” Betty said.
She’s stayed involved at the museum even after Ed’s death in 2009. She answers phones and welcomes visitors - at no loss for words. She also takes a break to walk outside to the chapel where her husband’s ashes rest, with a spot reserved for her.
“I feel like he’s here with me,” she said. “He’s probably telling me to shut up and not talk too much.”
She says she’ll help inside to tell the story as long as she can, and be close to her Ed.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.