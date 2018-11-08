WTOC Investigates: Cold Coastal Housing Market

He says they’ve applied to get funding for 64 homes which would give each homeowner $100,000 to go towards raising their home, but it’s unclear how long they will have to wait for this money because the last couple of hurricane seasons has created a backlog with applications coming in across the U.S. Real Estate experts say 15-20 percent of the homes in Chatham County that have sold in the last two years were sold with plans to tear down and start over, and several more remain on the market.