American Legion honors outstanding Savannah Fire officers

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Thursday was a night to celebrate our finest.
Every year, the American Legion Savannah Post 135 honors outstanding Savannah Fire Department officers. It was a packed house as they recognized Battalion Chief Wayne Ifill. He joined Savannah Fire 15 years ago and was very surprised and humbled by the honor.
“I didn’t think I did anything special. I was doing my job, and we all do that. To be picked out of nine other professionals, it felt good. It really felt well,” Ifill said.
Ifill is in charge of teaching new recruits, coordinating the honor guard, and serving on the uniform committee. He’s also a U.S. Army Veteran and says being recognized by fellow veterans is special, too.
