Canes hold on to beat Blackhawks 4-3, spoil Colliton's debut

NOTES: Blackhawks C Marcus Kruger suffered a left leg injury in the second period and didn't return. . Petr Mrazek, the Hurricanes No. 1 goalie so far this season, missed his third game with a lower-body injury. ... Saad played with a plastic full-face shield after taking a puck in the mouth in practice on Wednesday, then undergoing dental work and getting about 15 stiches. . Di Giuseppe had been recalled from Charlotte of the AHL on Wednesday and played in his third game this season. . Blackhawks F Chris Kunitz, D Duncan Keith and G's Crawford and Cam Ward are older than Colliton. D Brent Seabrook, also 33, is just three months younger. . Quenneville had another year left on a three-year contract extension he signed in 2016 that pays him $6 million per year, second-highest in the NHL behind Mike Babcock in Toronto.