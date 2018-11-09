Chatham Co. Board of Registrars extends hours to help provisional ballot voters

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Chatham County Board of Registrars has decided to extend business hours Friday, Nov. 9 to accommodate any voters who cast a provisional ballot.
The office will now remain open until 6 p.m.
Any voter who cast a provisional ballot due to missing or insufficient ID issues can bring the confirming ID to the main office of the Board of Registrars (1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E) or call Sabrina German at the Board of Registrars at 912-790-1520 to discuss any questions or concerns before coming to the office.
