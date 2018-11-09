Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A cold front will push through tonight and high pressure builds in for the weekend. Low pressure will develop in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and move over our area Monday followed by a cold front Tuesday. Cold high pressure builds Wednesday. Mostly cloudy today with a 20% chance for a shower, highs 76-82. This evening will be cloudy with a 40% chance for widely scattered showers and storms through midnight, daybreak temps 52-58. Saturday starts with some clouds but mostly sunny in the afternoon with highs 62-65. Mostly clear Saturday night, lows 38-44. Sunday starts Sunny but clouds increase all day, highs on the low to mid 60s. Monday starts dry and we’ll keep our fingers crossed that the rain begins after the Veterans Day Parade in Savannah which starts at 10:30am. Rain and storms expected Monday nightinto Tuesday. We’ll dry out quickly Tuesday evening with our coldest air of the season Wednesday into Thursday. The tropics are all quiet.