Law enforcement investigating multiple ‘unexplained’ deaths in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Camden County law enforcement officials are investigating multiple unexplained deaths, one of which involves an unknown substance possibly consumed by someone who believed it to be cocaine.
The Brunswick Judicial Circuit did not confirm how many died; however, officials said one death was related to the consumption of an unknown “powdery substance" and another individual received treatment at a hospital after consuming the same substance.
An undisclosed number of other deaths may have also been related to the substance. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab in Savannah is conducting a toxicology report on the substance, which may have contained a more lethal drug.
The Brunswick Judicial Circuit said it had evidence that the substance was purchased by additional people in Camden County. It warned consumers of illegally purchased drugs to be aware of the risks involved with consuming them.
