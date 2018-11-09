Law enforcement releases reasoning behind investigation into Richmond Hill doctor

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) - The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics team released Friday that an investigation into Dr. Amy Pearson began upon claims of a prescription forged in the doctor’s name.
Pearson was arrested in late October and faces a felony charge for operating Consultants in Pain Medicine, located in Richmond Hill, without an active license. CNT, the DEA, and other federal investigators found the license was invalid during the initial investigation into the forgery claims.
It’s unclear if an employee or patient attempted to forge Pearson’s signature on the medication.
“It’s something that agents take very seriously and jump right on,” said Gene Harley, CNT Assistant Deputy Director.
While law enforcement removed the doctor from practicing medicine, they cannot control how other clinics or pharmacies move forward. WTOC reached out to several pharmacies, including Publix, Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, and Lo Cost. They are all rejecting anything prescribed by Pearson.
“At the end of the day, it’s up to the particular pharmacy, or pharmacist, to decide if they want to fill someone’s prescription or not,” Harley said.
More patients are reaching out to law enforcement revealing problems with procedures while in the doctor’s care, prompting officials to dig even deeper into the clinic’s history.
“The investigators have conducted follow-up investigations, or are still in the process of conducting follow-up investigations,” Harley said.
If patients need access to their medical records, they can reach out to Surgery Partners by faxing 912.335.5925, or emailing CipmRecords@surgerypartners.com.
