$500 million industrial park breaking ground in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Plans for a $500 million industrial park in Effingham County have been released. Developers are breaking ground in the next month or two on almost 1,200 acres to build several warehouses for manufacturing distribution.
The main entrance for the project will be at the intersection of Old Augusta Road and Highway 21, which is already a busy spot for traffic. The sign went up on Friday, making it official. One of the developers says this warehouse distribution space is in high demand.
“They need warehousing, and currently, there is about a half of a percent for vacancy in the Savannah MSA. so the timing is right for this development," said Chance Raehn, VP of Development, Chesterfield LLC.
With the Georgia Port Authority doubling in size over the next 10 years, the prime location is a highlight and concern of this project. The county will rely heavily on Effingham Parkway’s completion in about three years to relieve traffic congestion.
“The good news about this piece of property is it’s south of Rincon. It is on the Chatham County line and about nine-and-a-half miles from the port, so at least those trucks will be entering and exiting on 21 and south of Rincon so it won’t be impacting Rincon residents," said Brandt Herndon, Effingham County Industrial Development Authority.
It will known as the Georgia International Trade Center and will house several warehouses that will be built over the next 10 years making a huge mark on Effingham County.
“We are so humbled and appreciated to be a part of this big economic impact. Depending on the tenants in our park, this project could generate 3,000 to 5,000 jobs for this community."
If you drive by in the next few months, you will start to see tree clearing and road prep as they start building their first two warehouses.
