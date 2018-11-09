Good News: Missing Beaufort High School class ring found and returned

BEAUFORT, SC. (WTOC) - A veteran from the Lowcountry lost his highschool ring in the 60′s and on Friday, it was finally returned.
Walter Cole attended Beaufort high school in 1966. After graduation, Cole enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Germany.
That’s when he realized he’d lost his class ring. Years later the ring was mailed to the school with a latter saying it was found in Myrtle Beach!
The man who found the ring forgot he had it all these years and tracked down it’s owner. During Beaufort High Schools Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, the class ring was returned.
“It’s amazing it was missing all these years and you can bet your bippy I’m going to clean it and put it on my hand and wear it,” said Walter Cole, the original owner of the ring.
Cole didn’t realize the ring was missing until he was in Germany.
He believes he might have lost it while on vacation in Myrtle Beach.
