Revell resigns at South Effingham

GUYTON, GA (WTOC) - While many high school football programs are starting their playoff runs, others are just starting over.
At South Effingham, the Mustangs are searching for a new head coach. Donnie Revell stepped down Thursday after nine years as the South Effingham coach. He spent 18 years total in Guyton and was the longest tenured head coach in school history.
"“I’ve had a great bunch of young men that I’ve had the pleasure of working with over these years,” Revell says. “I’ve had a great experience at a great place with great support.”
The Mustangs went 34-62 under Revell, but had fallen on hard times recently. South Effingham went 4-28 over the past three seasons.
Revell says he doesn’t know what his next move is and he’ll continue to explore his options. But he says he has no regrets about his tenure with the Mustangs.
“You can’t ask for anything more than getting paid for what you love to do,” Revell says.
