Savannah restaurants, citizens ready for Brunch Bill to take effect

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Brunch Bill passed in municipalities across Southeast Georgia, allowing alcohol sales on Sunday to be moved up from 12:30 to 11 a.m.
Here in Savannah, people are asking when they can sip their mimosas earlier. Businesses like Hitch take Sunday Brunch pretty seriously. They’re excited about earlier alcohol sales, but they have no idea when it will actually take effect.
Close to 70 percent of Savannah voters want to start enjoying their Sunday booze a little bit earlier. City of Savannah officials tell us City Council will now pass a formal ordinance allowing the earlier alcohol sales. Executive Chef of Hitch, Marvin Sterling, says they are patiently waiting for it to become official.
“We are going to the city to figure out exactly when because we don’t want to jump the gun and start this Sunday and then be in trouble or be late and have everyone else starting and we’re not, so we’re just going to stay updated with the city,” Sterling said.
City of Savannah officials anticipate the ordinance to come up at the next council meeting Nov. 20. It’s still unclear if council will decide to have the ordinance go into effect immediately, or a pre-determined date like Jan. 1. Out-of-towner Mason Clark saw a similar change in North Carolina and anticipates the brunch scene to expand here in Savannah.
“I’ve seen restaurants that used to do 12 p.m. lunch kind of thing, they are opening earlier and trying to do earlier brunch. Bottomless is a huge thing now almost everywhere in Raleigh. I can definitely see that happening here,” Clark said.
Because the bill passed overwhelmingly in the city of Savannah, officials tell us they don’t anticipate there being any delay in passing the ordinance.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.