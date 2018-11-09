Sharks ready to make more history

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - In one of the end zones at The Tank, a pair of workers spray blue paint inside the already-painted white outlines spelling out “Sharks.”
It’s just a part of the process for May River as they get ready to host the first ever home football playoff game in school history Friday night.
Fifty yards away, the Sharks football team does some field work of their own. In a little more than 24 hours, they’ll take this field to face Lake City in the first round of the SCHSL Class 3A state playoffs.
“The guys are excited,” says head coach Rodney Summers. “The school is excited. The community is excited.”
In just their third season as a varsity program, the Sharks have exceeded just about every expectation set for them before the campaign.
May River went 10-0, their first perfect regular season. They won a region title, the first in program history, and are ranked in the Class 3A polls for the first time ever.
Now they can add first playoff win to that.
“It’d be the first time we’ve won one if we can pull it off this week,” Summers says. “It’d be sweet to do at home.”
A season like the Sharks' is pretty special anywhere, but especially in Bluffton.
May River won just four total games in their first two seasons at the varsity level. Now they’re running the Low Country, and plan to show their stuff to the rest of South Carolina.
“We’re making history,” says sophomore QB Ahmad Green. “A win Friday has us just one more step closer to the state championship.”
Summers says he’s glad his players are confident in their abilities.
“These guys are playing with a lot of belief. They believe in what they’re doing and they’re playing with a lot of confidence," Summers says. "We just have to carry that on week to week.”
May River hosts Lake City Friday night at The Tank. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
