Statesboro firefighters pay tribute to fallen service members

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Communities across the Coastal Empire and our nation will pause to acknowledge veterans this Sunday.
The Statesboro Fire Department’s display rests under the shadow of the Statesboro courthouse. The crosses each pay tribute to a service member killed in action. Their display went on hiatus several years ago, but fire fighters brought it back two years ago. Organizers say it’s their way to show their appreciation for those who wore the uniform.
“We feel like this is something we can do to give back," said Assisstant Fire Chief Bobby Duggar. "We get so much throughout the year and we have these veterans to thank for the ability to do what we do. So we feel like it’s our duty to come out and show our respect.”
They believe there could be names missing from this display and they want to include all local troops killed in action. They urge anybody with a family member who should be displayed here to call the fire department and schedule a time to come by with some information and help them expand the list.
