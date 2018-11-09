Tim’s Take: Proposition to end Daylight Saving Time

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Ever wonder why we have a Daylight Saving Time?
A growing number of people seem to be questioning the practice of adjusting our clocks twice every year. It was not always easy to find, but there was some measured logic exercised on Election Day, and of all places, it was in California.
Californians had the opportunity to take a position on that Tuesday with a proposition to end Daylight Saving Time on the ballot, and when the votes were counted, there was greater agreement on that than almost any candidate - 60 percent saying let there be light longer.
“I hate Daylight Saving. It disrupts me every Fall. It’s terrible,” one person said.
The opposition is growing for the practice that disrupts sleep, alters moods, and most importantly, shortens the golf season.
“It feels like you should be going to bed. It’s all dark,” another said.
Shorter days are not only depressing, the semi-annual clock tinkering is confusing. Most people are always trying to figure out whether they are supposed to fall back or forward, and it’s not something the whole country does, anyway.
“We don’t have to worry about going backward or forward. We’re always the same.”
But if we are all to be, it will take more than a majority in one state.
“It’s got to go through a process. If there are going to be any changes, it goes to the legislature.”
Then, it will go to a vote and then to federal approval, meaning that beyond Tuesday’s vote, even the sun is politicized.
