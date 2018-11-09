UPDATE: Extension granted for counting absentee ballots in Dougherty County

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A federal court has ordered an extension in Dougherty County to have absentee ballots counted and certified.
Absentee ballots will be counted until Tuesday, November 13. Anything postmarked before Nov. 6 will be counted. If a ballot is postmarked after Nov. 6, it will not be counted.
Friday morning, a temporary restraining order was issued against Dougherty County stopping the certification of ballots.
The restraining order comes after the Democratic Party of Georgia filed a complaint against the county.
The county planned to have all the ballots counted and certified by 5 p.m. Friday.
This will impact mostly military absentee ballots which were expected to be finished by Friday.
Another hearing was scheduled at 2 p.m. Friday to provide more evidence in the lawsuit.
The federal court named Spencer Lee as the defense attorney for the Dougherty County Board of Elections. Lee was not present during Friday morning’s hearing.
After the hearing, Lee told WALB that he had no comment but could not confirm if he would be representing the Dougherty County Board of Elections.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.