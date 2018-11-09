Veterans Day Parade to close several streets in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Downtown Savannah traffic will be affected on Monday, Nov. 12 due to the annual Veterans Day Parade.
The parade begins at 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Abercorn and Gaston streets and proceeds north until intersecting with Liberty Street.
The route continues west on Liberty Street until it turns north on Montgomery Street. The parade will continue on Montgomery Street until it turns east on Broughton Street.
The parade will disband on Broughton Street when it reaches Price Street.
The parade staging area is between Lincoln and Drayton Streets and between Park Avenue and Gaston Street. All streets in the parade route and staging area will be CLOSED to traffic until the parade has passed.
Normal traffic flow is expected to return by 2 p.m.
The City of Savannah will be enforcing sound ordinances within the staging area and parade route.
On Monday, Nov. 12, there will be NO PARKING allowed in the staging area and parade route. No Parking signs have been placed in the areas throughout the week.
Vehicles remaining in the “No Parking” areas will be towed beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 12.
