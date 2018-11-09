Wayne Co. deputies searching for burglary suspect

Detric Milledge (Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
November 9, 2018 at 12:41 PM EST - Updated November 9 at 12:52 PM

WAYNE COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect they believe was involved in a burglary.

Deputies are looking for 23-year-old Detric Oneal Milledge.

He is wanted for a burglary that occurred in the Odum area. Officials believe he could be armed.

Milledge is described as a black male standing 5-foot 10-inches and weighing at about 140 pounds.

If you see him, you are asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 427-5992.

