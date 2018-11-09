Wayne Co. deputies searching for burglary suspect

WAYNE COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect they believe was involved in a burglary.
Deputies are looking for 23-year-old Detric Oneal Milledge.
He is wanted for a burglary that occurred in the Odum area. Officials believe he could be armed.
Milledge is described as a black male standing 5-foot 10-inches and weighing at about 140 pounds.
If you see him, you are asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 427-5992.
