Wildfires threaten California residents in different parts of the state

(RNN) - Two wildfires are affecting residents in different parts of California.
A wildfire in Northern California is growing out of control - increasing in size by about 80 football fields per minute, according to CNN. The Associated Press reports the fire has consumed more than 26 square miles.
The fast moving Camp Fire, fueled by winds, already consumed homes in Paradise, CA, a town of about 26,000 residents. People escaped moments before their homes went up in flames.
There are about four or five people injured according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Capt. John Gaddie. The agency was working to get people evacuated.
Paradise’s main hospital was evacuated and 3,300 students and staff from the 11 schools were evacuated to Chico.
The Butte County Sheriff issued an evacuation order for those in the path, and evacuation shelters were set up around the county.
The Bay Area is under a smoke alert, which includes San Francisco.
In the southern part of the state, a fast moving wildfire has shut down U.S. Highway 101 in Ventura, near Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Times reports the fire consumed 10,000 acres in less than two hours. A water treatment plant, hiking trails and a trailer park were evacuated.
