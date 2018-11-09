WTOC Honors Our Veterans: James West

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Sunday is Veterans Day - the day we thank veterans for their service in the military.
This week, we’ve brought you stories of local veterans who continue to serve their community after their careers. James West teaches Jiu Jitsu and more in his studio. The former Staff Sergeant wrestled in school and in the Army.
“My background comes from grappling,” West said. “The best part of it was always when I got the chance to teach it to other kids or to other adults,” West said.
While deployed, he taught jiu jitsu as part of the Army’s combatants program. He returned home, suffering PTSD, and the sport became his release.
“Sometimes, the most severe disabilities come from PTSD that you can’t see,” West said.
He opens his studio to other vets and soldiers in the same situation to offer it as a form of therapy.
“We don’t have to talk,” he said. “We can do the training and get exhausted pseudo-trying to kill each other, and we learn from it.”
Helping them - helps him.
“I feel like those veterans, diagnosed the same as me, seem to open up,” West said. “We talk to each other, then go home and be able to talk to their wives and families.”
The more vets he can help, the more it feels worthwhile.
