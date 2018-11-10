Artists sell “upcycled goods” at Chatham County’s first ever Phoneix Festival

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Chatham County artists showed the community what’s possible with reused items on Saturday at it’s recycling center.
Artists showed off their “upcycled” goods at the first ever Phoenix Festival.
Vendors utilized many items that are typically seen by many as trashC, from CD encrusted fashions and wall art made from reclaimed frames and scrap canvas to repurposed lumber from historic homes.
They hope events like this help change the conception around trash, helping to move our planet forward.
“I think that we live in a new world of trash, and if we don’t start seeing those trash items as a resource, then we’re going to get burried in it," said Executive Director Scott Crotzer of Emergent Structures. "So the beautiful things that can be made out of what most people disgard as garbage I think is a very important awareness that needs to happen.”
They also say it was a chance to make people aware of the recycling center and the items collected there.
