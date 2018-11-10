Blue Knights head out on ‘Iron Butt’ motorcycle ride to FL

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The local chapter of the Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club is on the road Friday night.
Fifteen riders took off from Perkins Restaurant at Georgia 204 and I-95 on an “Iron Butt” ride. They’re riding all the way from Savannah to Tallahassee, FL, to Warner Robins, GA and back in less than 24 hours. That’s more than 1,000 miles, and it’s all to raise money for The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire.
“What we’re trying to do is support those who support us. I made it through 33 years working in law enforcement, but not everyone does that. Whenever we have a law enforcement officer who dies in the line of the duty, the 200 Club steps in and looks after the family," said Mike Nichols, Blue Knights Motorcycle Club.
Terry Pendleton of the Atlanta Braves is also taking part as a rider.
