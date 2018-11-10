Early morning fire destroys two homes in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Two homes were destroyed in a fire on 37th Street Saturday morning in Savannah.
Savannah Fire was dispatched to a fire at a vacant house on West 37 th Street. Firefighters arrived on scene around 3:30 a.m. and discovered that the vacant structure was fully engulfed. The fire had extended to the attic of the neighboring house.
Crews immediately attacked the blaze while other personnel quickly alerted the neighbors, helped them out of their homes and provided them with shelter in a safe place.
Firefighters say no one was hurt, but nine people were displaced.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.