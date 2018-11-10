Excitement building ahead of GSU vs. Troy game

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern Eagles hit the gridiron Saturday for a chance to play for the top of the Sunbelt Conference. One year ago, they were sitting at the bottom and still looking for a win.
You find the spirit all the way to the message on the side of the buses around campus: Beat Troy! Students and other fans are excited for success and the comeback that’s come back so quick. Even Gus’ grin seems to be bigger these days as the Eagles' success on the field has people excited again about football after two sub-par seasons. The bounce back from only two wins last year to the verge of winning the Sunbelt Conference has people feeling blue - True Blue that is.
WTOC: “What’s it like going to games this year?”
Ariana Roca and Alexus Raynes, GSU Freshmen: “Great! It’s been fun. The school spirit is there. I love it. They treat you like family. Sitting behind the opposing team and knocking them off track is fun.”
Coach Chad Lunsford has appealed to fans, especially students, to bring their energy on game day to help the team. Students say that excitement hangs around all week and keeps them hanging around, too.
“You hear more friends talking about, ‘are you going to the game?’ Last year, we were more likely to go to Savannah on a Saturday, so that’s cool,” said GSU Sophomore, Marshall Shelby.
Very few expected this kind of turnaround so quick. While they’re grateful, they don’t want to see it end. They just want a W for this week and keep to rolling to finish the season.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.