Family, friends memorialize Savannah man at Groves High School

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A Savannah man who died trying to save his son from a rip current last month was memorialized at Groves High School on Saturday.
Family, friends and former teammates honored Erik Smart. Smart played football, basketball, and ran track while he was a student.
His best friend Roshida Edwards organized the event, and gave jerseys to Smart’s sons and his mom. The school will retire now his numbers, and leave this banner hanging in the gym.
Edwards says Smart was the life of the party and loved by so many, and that Saturday’s turn out shows how many lives he touched.
“He deserves it," said Edwards. "Erik was an amazing man. He’s been there for everybody. He’s always showed love. He’s always the life of the party. If Erik was there, it was definitely a party, so this is what he would want.”
Edwards plans to hold “Erik Day” each year at the school to honor him. Saturday would have been Smart’s 36th birthday.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.