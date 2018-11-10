Fort Pulaski honors veterans with Civil War re-enactment

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The Fort Pulaski National Monument honored our nation’s veterans this weekend.
Re-enactors and historians recreated what life was like on the post in the Civil War. Visitors watched on as re-enactors did squad and bayonet drills.
“We are honoring veterans as they come in," said Margo Blewett, lead Park Ranger of Interpretation. "We also have a lot of people on our staff and volunteers that are volunteers that are here today, so its a wonderful experience so people can learn the history of America and feel prideful on a day that isn’t the fourth of July.”
Park Rangers say most visitors come out each year to see the live firing demonstrations of muskets and cannons.
