High school football second round playoff games

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The state football playoffs continue November 16 in Georgia and South Carolina.
In the Peach State, both public and private schools will play second round games Friday night. In the Palmetto State, SCHSL teams kick off second round affairs while SCISA teams compete in state finals at Benedict College in Columbia, SC.
Here is the area schedule for Friday’s night of state playoff action:
GHSA:
Class AAAAAA:
Valdosta at Glynn Academy
Bradwell Institute at Northside-Warner Robins
Coffee at Richmond Hill
Effingham County at Lee County
Class AAAAA:
Bainbridge at Wayne County
New Hampstead at Stockbridge
Ware County at Warner Robins
Class AAA:
Jackson at Pierce County
Westside-Macon at Benedictine
Liberty County at Peach County
Pike County at Jenkins
Class AA:
Fitzgerald at Swainsboro
Class A-Private:
Holy Innocents' at Calvary Day
Hebron Christian at Savannah Christian
Class A-Public:
Emanuel Co. Institute at Pelham
Montgomery County at Marion County
SCHSL:
Class 3A:
Gilbert at May River
Wade Hampton at Strom Thurmond
Class 2A:
Whale Branch at Carvers Bay
GISA:
Class AAA:
Valwood at Frederica
Bulloch Academy at John Milledge
Class AA:
Brentwood at Memorial Day
Robert Toombs at Edmund Burke
St. Andrew’s at Terrell Academy
SCISA:
Class AA:
Florence Christian vs. John Paul II (State Championship Game)
Class A:
Pee Dee Academy at Thomas Heyward
