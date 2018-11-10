High school football second round playoff games

GHSA, GISA, and SCHSL play 2nd round games; SCISA hosts finals in Columbia

By Jake Wallace | November 10, 2018 at 10:08 AM EST - Updated November 10 at 1:00 AM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The state football playoffs continue November 16 in Georgia and South Carolina.

In the Peach State, both public and private schools will play second round games Friday night. In the Palmetto State, SCHSL teams kick off second round affairs while SCISA teams compete in state finals at Benedict College in Columbia, SC.

Here is the area schedule for Friday’s night of state playoff action:

GHSA:

Class AAAAAA:

Valdosta at Glynn Academy

Bradwell Institute at Northside-Warner Robins

Coffee at Richmond Hill

Effingham County at Lee County

Class AAAAA:

Bainbridge at Wayne County

New Hampstead at Stockbridge

Ware County at Warner Robins

Class AAA:

Jackson at Pierce County

Westside-Macon at Benedictine

Liberty County at Peach County

Pike County at Jenkins

Class AA:

Fitzgerald at Swainsboro

Class A-Private:

Holy Innocents' at Calvary Day

Hebron Christian at Savannah Christian

Class A-Public:

Emanuel Co. Institute at Pelham

Montgomery County at Marion County

SCHSL:

Class 3A:

Gilbert at May River

Wade Hampton at Strom Thurmond

Class 2A:

Whale Branch at Carvers Bay

GISA:

Class AAA:

Valwood at Frederica

Bulloch Academy at John Milledge

Class AA:

Brentwood at Memorial Day

Robert Toombs at Edmund Burke

St. Andrew’s at Terrell Academy

SCISA:

Class AA:

Florence Christian vs. John Paul II (State Championship Game)

Class A:

Pee Dee Academy at Thomas Heyward

