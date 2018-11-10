The Latest: Trump tweets in Whitaker's defense in turnabout

President Donald Trump still has acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker on his mind, even though he is on a trip to France for events marking the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I. Trump tweeted late Friday that Whitaker is "a highly respected former U.S. Attorney from Iowa. He was chosen by Jeff Sessions to be his Chief of Staff. I did not know Mr. Whitaker." But he added that Whitaker was well regarded by several Iowa leaders and said: "I feel certain he will make an outstanding Acting Attorney General!"