Mostly Clear, Cold Saturday Night

Ayy-o!
Chilly air and a mostly clear sky have returned to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. The forecast remains seasonably cold through the rest of the weekend.
This evening, temperatures are forecast to dip into the upper 50s by sunset - between 5 and 6 p.m. – followed by upper 40s before 10 p.m. and mid-40s as early as midnight or so; particularly northwest of Savannah.
Grab a jacket if you have after-sunset plans.
Sunday features a cold start to the day. Morning low temperatures are forecast to bottom-out in the upper 30s and lower 40s; coldest inland and northwest of Savannah. Patchy frost is possible on elevated surfaces along and north of the I-16 corridor (inland from I-95).
Temperatures rebound into the upper 50s and lower 60s Sunday afternoon, under increasing cloudiness. It’ll be mostly cloudy by the time the sun set.
Two storm systems will impact our forecast next week; one Monday into Tuesday and a second Thursday into Friday. There is quite a bit of uncertainty with the second storm system.
We’ll be fine-tuning the forecast and passing along updates on TV, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.
Have a great evening,
Cutter