4th annual Christmas event held at Alee Marketplace

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The Shriners and Shriner ladies are holding their 4th annual christmas at the Alee marketplace this weekend.
It has almost thirty vendors selling items to put everyone in the holiday spirit, along with Santa making a surprise appearance on Saturday afternoon.
One of the head organizers explains that the money raised goes to a special cause.
“All of the money from these trees you see behind us on stage goes to the Morris Slotin fund, which transports our children from this area to whatever hospital can best serve them," said Marlene Armstrong with the Lady Shriner’s. "We take them to and from the hospital, we pay for their food and their lodging, so that they can get the care that they need.”
The marketplace will continue on Sunday from 11 AM to 5 PM. All veterans get in free on Sunday.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.