Be prepared for a mostly cloudy, wet majority of the week.

Monday morning will be cool in the low 50s in and around Savannah but upper 40s sprinkled throughout the viewing area. The Veteran’s Day Parade has the potential to start dry but there’s no guarantee it’ll end dry. It’ll be 55 and mostly cloudy for the start of the parade and the rain will be knocking our Savannah door ahead of a warm front south of us; highs will be in the middle 60s. An area of low pressure with abundant moisture will then increase our thunderstorm threats late afternoon and evening; there is a possibility for severe weather and right now the threat would be damaging winds.