Be prepared for a mostly cloudy, wet majority of the week.

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Cool high pressure has been keeping us dry today and will continue to do so overnight and into Monday morning; however, we are veiled by a cloud deck; some places it’s pretty thick with others have seen the sun today.
Monday morning will be cool in the low 50s in and around Savannah but upper 40s sprinkled throughout the viewing area. The Veteran’s Day Parade has the potential to start dry but there’s no guarantee it’ll end dry. It’ll be 55 and mostly cloudy for the start of the parade and the rain will be knocking our Savannah door ahead of a warm front south of us; highs will be in the middle 60s. An area of low pressure with abundant moisture will then increase our thunderstorm threats late afternoon and evening; there is a possibility for severe weather and right now the threat would be damaging winds.
Tuesday Daybreak will be cloudy, wet and warm thanks to the large Gulf-warmed air mass; we’re talking 70 degrees out the door in the morning and with breaks in the clouds we’ll make it into the upper 70s perhaps some 80s in the early afternoon. A cold front will then track through the viewing area and our “low” for the day will come around 10 p.m. at 64 degrees.
Unsettled weather looks to linger even on Wednesday due to plenty of “after front” moisture, and another area of low pressure aligned along the coast will give us an unsettled Thursday and Thursday night.
