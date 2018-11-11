The Latest: Sheriff: 110 people missing in N. California

California Department of Fish and Wildlife warden Jake Olsen tells his wife her wedding ring was found in the ashes of their home they share with their four children in Paradise, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. His colleague helped him sift through the rubble Saturday and found his wife's wedding ring. A few minutes later, she called to check in and he tearfully told her the good news. "It's something," he said with a sad smile. His wife told Olsen where she left her ring in their bedroom, and that's where it was found. (AP Photo/Paul Elias) (AP)