No. 8 Ohio State pins No. 24 Michigan State back, 26-6

In a tight defensive struggle, Chrisman's punts forced Michigan State (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten, No. 18 CFP) to start its first five drives after halftime from its own 5, 6, 3, 1 and 2-yard line. On the fourth of those possessions, the Spartans took an intentional safety instead of punting out of their own end zone. That decision gave Ohio State a 9-6 lead but wasn't enough to flip the field position.