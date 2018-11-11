SSU unable to upset MEAC-leading Aggies

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah State couldn’t close out the home slate of the 2018 schedule with an upset victory Saturday.
The Tigers fell 28-12 to MEAC co-leader North Carolina A&T after another rough offensive outing. SSU managed only 246 yards against the Aggies and went 2-14 on third-down conversions in the loss.
“It’s frustrating,” head coach Erik Raeburn told SSUAthletics.com. " We’re just not getting good enough play on offense or special teams. Defensively, we’re shooting ourselves in the foot at least one or two drives a game. They have no margin for error so it’s frustrating."
QB D’vonn Gibbons threw a pair of touchdowns in the loss. Tight ends Paris Baker and Tyler Hagan each hauled in a TD reception on Senior Day.
But the Tigers just couldn’t build a sustained offensive attack and couldn’t get out of their own way. SSU committed 12 penalties for 118 yards.
The Tigers fall to 2-7 overall with the loss. They are now 1-5 in MEAC play. The 2018 season wraps up next week in Orangeburg, SC against South Carolina State.
