Catholic Diocese of Savannah releases names of priests involved in sexual abuse

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Catholic Diocese of Savannah is releasing a list of priests who the church says have been "credibly accused" of abusing minors.
It’s an action catholic churches across the country have taken.
Bishop Gregory Hartmayer released the list late last week. He says it’s in a spirit of transparency and the hope of continued healing for the survivors of abuse.
Out of the 16 priests on the list, 10 have died, one’s whereabouts are not known, three are no longer priests, and two are serving time in prison.
Former Savannah Priest Wayland Brown is on that list of 16. Brown pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges just last month in South Carolina and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
According to a Diocese representative, priests on the list were investigated internally in cooperation with civil authorities. When credible evidence was found, it was presented to a Lay review board which affirmed the credibility.
The Bishop then made the final determination.
An abuse victim advocate we spoke to says while this is a step in the right direction, she believes the Church could do even more.
“This is a good first step, don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying they shouldn’t do this. I think it’s wonderful that they’ve gone this far, but it’s not nearly far enough, because we still don’t know where these predators are, and we don’t know who’s missing from the list. These are concerning things," said Barbara Dorris,
If you are a victim of abuse by clergy, an employee or a volunteer in the Diocese of Savannah, or if you know of anyone who has been a victim of such misconduct, contact civil authorities and the Diocese Abuse Reporting Line at 1.888.357.5330.
