Consider This: Veterans Day

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Two simple words can make all the difference in the world. As we’ve done for the past 100 years at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, we salute those who have donned a uniform in defense and preservation of our country.
Veterans Day, as we now know it, started as Armistice Day to honor those who served in the great war. Later, in the early 1950s, the holiday was renamed to honor all veterans, hence the new name, Veterans Day.
But back to the two words I talked about earlier. It’s two words that all veterans want to hear. No, they’re not thank you, though that would be nice as well, but “Never Forget.”
Consider this: we should never forget the sacrifice the 20 million plus living veterans in the country have made for us.
We should never turn our back on their needs, and we should never stop thanking them for all they have done to give us the freedoms we enjoy.
People in our country are clearly at odds with one another these days. We’re fortunate though that we live in a country where we’re able to so easily share, discuss and sometimes argue about our differences. It’s a right that we sometimes take for granted, much like we sometimes do with our veterans.
So I ask of every one to Never Forget. Find a veteran and tell them that you’re on their side. And thank them for making America the land of free because it is only so because of the brave.
