Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 11-12-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A warm front will lift north of the area by tonight. A cold front will move in from the west Tuesday night and stall to our south. Low pressure will develop along the stalled front and move over the region Thursday. Highs pressure builds in for the weekend. Mostly cloudy tonight with scattered showers and possible storms through 2am. Temps will remain steady or slightly rise overnight with daybreak temps 65-71. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possible storms, highs 70-80. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and much cooler with scattered showers, highs in the upper 50s. Thursday will be cloudy with showers and possible storms, highs near 60. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Sunny and dry for the weekend with highs in the mid 60s. In the tropics we are watching Invest 96L which has an 80% of development in the next 5 days. The system will remain weak and cold make it near the southern Bahamas before being pushed back into the Atlantic. At this time there is no threat to the US.