Dawgs set home-home series with Clemson, Texas

ATHENS, GA (WTOC) - The Georgia Bulldogs host the UMass Minutemen Saturday in Athens.
But the games every fan in red and black were talking about today won’t happen for another 11 years.
Georgia announced future home-and-home series with Texas and Clemson Monday. The Dawgs will travel to the Longhorns in 2028 and host UT in 2029. Georgia will visit Clemson in 2029 and host the Tigers in 2030.
That means Georgia’s 2029 non-conference schedule will include a home game against Texas to open the season, a road game at Clemson two weeks later, and a road game at Georgia Tech to close out the regular season.
Head coach Kirby Smart says series like these are good for his program and its fans.
“Our fans will follow us anywhere. They want to go. They proved that last year," Smart said Monday. "We’ve proven that over the history of time that Georgia people will travel. They want great games. They want home and homes.”
The Dawgs last met Clemson in 2014 in Athens. UGA won that game 45-21 to take a 42-18-4 lead in the series. Georgia’s last meeting with Texas happened in the 1984 Cotton Bowl, a 10-9 Georgia win. Texas leads the all-time series 3-1.
