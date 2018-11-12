Dilapidated house set on fire for Screven County Fire training

You normally hear about firefighters putting out the flames, not starting them, but crews in Screven County did just that over the weekend to practice what they should do in a real emergency. They looked on as the burning pallets ignited walls and parts of the roof in a dilapidated house. Owners let the team torch it so firefighters could practice dealing with the heat and extinguishing the flames. Their chief says this scenario gives them the chance to see and do things they don’t always get in training.