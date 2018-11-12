Dilapidated house set on fire for Screven County Fire training

SCREVEN COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Deliberately setting a house on fire is, of course, illegal, but that exact situation caused one local fire department to gain several hours of valuable experience.
You normally hear about firefighters putting out the flames, not starting them, but crews in Screven County did just that over the weekend to practice what they should do in a real emergency. They looked on as the burning pallets ignited walls and parts of the roof in a dilapidated house. Owners let the team torch it so firefighters could practice dealing with the heat and extinguishing the flames. Their chief says this scenario gives them the chance to see and do things they don’t always get in training.
“We have a nice burned building, but it’s all metal, so to have a real house that’s made of wood, made of sheet rock, it’s more realistic as our firefighters go in there and try to put it out," said Chief Ben Tapley, Screven County Fire Department.
Crews went as far as lining some of the walls with tin to keep the fire out of certain parts until they were ready to practice there.
Chief Tapley says they’ve worked for months to arrange the location, get the house ready, and plan what they would do so they can be even more prepared when the real thing happens.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.