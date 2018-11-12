Doctors warn of disease mostly affecting children

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Doctors are warning parents of a very rare but serious condition that mostly affects children.
Acute Flaccid Myelitis, known as AFM, is a polio-like illness that affects the nervous system leading to the weakening of muscles.
There have been three confirmed cases in the state of Georgia in 2018. There are two more possible cases that are under further investigation, and there are over 80 confirmed cases that are being reported in 25 states.
There is no specific treatment that leads to a cure. Doctors treat children with rehabilitation if they have the illness.
Doctors at Memorial Health say even though there isn’t a complete cure right now, there are some warning signs.
“During this time, while we are still trying to figure out what causes Acute Flaccid Myelitis, if families are noticing their children having slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, or notice their muscles appear much weaker – and usually this is not a slow progression, this is to a well child to a very unhealthy child in a rapid amount of time, they should seek medical care,” said Dr. Stephen Thacker of Memorial’s Pediatric Infectious Disease Unit.
Doctor Thacker says there is about a one in a million chance of your child catching the illness because it’s so rare. A full interview with Dr. Thacker is available below.
