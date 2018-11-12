Doctors warn of disease mostly affecting children

“During this time, while we are still trying to figure out what causes Acute Flaccid Myelitis, if families are noticing their children having slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, or notice their muscles appear much weaker – and usually this is not a slow progression, this is to a well child to a very unhealthy child in a rapid amount of time, they should seek medical care,” said Dr. Stephen Thacker of Memorial’s Pediatric Infectious Disease Unit.