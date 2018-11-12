‘Feed the ‘Boro’ organizers need volunteers to help get meals to families

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - A few minutes of your time next week could help feed thousands in Statesboro.
Organizers of the annual Feed the 'Boro event will cook, package, and deliver Thanksgiving meals to 3,000 people in Bulloch County and beyond. They need people to help prep the food, cook, pack plates, and more. organizers say volunteers can sign up for a wide range of times from next Wednesday afternoon to after lunch on Thanksgiving.
“We have opportunities for people to help with everything from washing dishes to cooking turkeys to pulling turkey off the bone to delivering meals to the houses,” said DeWayne Grice, Feed the 'Boro. “There are a lot of opportunities to plug people in regardless of their talents.”
If you’re interested in helping out, you can sign up here.
